Bandits kidnap Zamfara Speaker’s father, stepmother, five others

Suspected bandits have abducted the biological father of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya.

It was gathered that the bandits also kidnapped the Speaker’s stepmother, uncle and four others in a raid on his community, Magarya in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

Salihu Zurmi, lawmaker representing Zurmi West in the state assembly, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said that the armed men invaded the community on Wednesday evening, August 4.

“This is the fourth time they are attacking the community, the first one they killed some people while during the second assault they torched residential houses and carted away cows and other domestic animals,” he said.

Also confirming the abduction, the Director General, Press Affairs of the state House of Assembly Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, said that they would soon issue press statement on the issue.

“I’m right now with the Honourable Speaker, we will issue…