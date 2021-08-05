Gunmen burnt alive in Kano

Some suspected armed robbers have been burnt alive by angry youths at Rimi village in Sumaila Local Government Area of Kano state.

It was learnt that the armed robbers stormed Rimi town but were repelled by the youths. While two of them were caught, one escaped. The two suspected robbers were beaten and then burnt alive.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident saying that when the Police arrived the scene, they found that the robbers were burnt to ashes and they evacuated their remains to hospital.

Kiyawa said;

“We have recovered knives and other weapons believed to belong to the deceased suspects. “As of now, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Samaila Shuaibu Dikko, has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter.”

DSP Kiyawa called on people of the state to desist from taking law into their hands in order to avoid killing innocent persons.