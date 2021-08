Nollywood actor, Alesh has asked people to stop begging him for money. The actor made the appeal in a post shared on social media. According to him, he ''lives a fake life'' and doesn't have money. See his post below The post Im living a fake life. I dont have money- Nollywood actor Alesh informs people always begging him for money appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji