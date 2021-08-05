Jack Grealish to become most expensive English footballer in the world with his £100Million move to Manchester City 

Jack Grealish will complete his £100million move to Manchester City and become the most expensive English footballer in the world, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

Manchester City are close to finalizing the £100 million deal for the 25-year-old, who is expected to sign his contract ahead of completing the British record transfer deal.

Grealish is in line to earn in excess of £230,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium.

It is believed the Premier League champions will seal the deal in time for their Community Shield game against Leicester City on Saturday.

Grealish only returned to training with Villa on Monday after his holidays in Mykonos and Dubrovnik. He reportedly held discussions with sporting director Johan Lange to decide his move to Manchester City.

Villa have already completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey for £30m as Grealish’s replacement.