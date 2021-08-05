Lagos police arrest 2 “One Chance” robbery suspects in Lekki, recover stolen car (photos)

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to Ilasan Division have arrested two (2) suspected armed robbers, Samson Tella, m, 37 and Raphael John, m, 21, who specialize in One Chance robbery in the Lekki/Ajah axis of Lagos State.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspected armed robbers on 2nd August, 2021, at 9.30pm attacked the owner of a Toyota Corrolla car Reg No. JJJ 242 FW, at Ikate Area of Lagos, took over the steering, drove him to ATM at Ikate, and withdrew the sum of twenty thousand naira only (#20,000) from the account of the victim.

Adejobi said the victim quickly informed the police who tracked down and traced the car to a mechanic workshop at Lafiaji, Lagos Island, on 3rd August, 2021, where the suspects were arrested with the stolen car. He said the victim has identified Samson Tella as one of the robbers that attacked him.

He added that the suspects be transferred to the…