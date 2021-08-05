Naira has depreciated, pay me N200,000 – Man who paid 20k dowry in 2011 tells divorce seeking wife

A man known as Abdullahi Mustafa has demanded N200,000 from his divorce-seeking spouse, Asma’u Muhammad.

In the Shari’a court hearing which occurred Wednesday, August 4 in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, the 40-year-old man said his wife should pay him back the dowry he paid to marry her after she prayed the court to dissolve their 10-year-old marriage.

If the divorce goes ahead, they will split through Khul’i, a process where a wife returns dowry to her husband.

According to reports, Mustafa told the court that he would not accept the N20,000 dowry he gave Asma’u in 2011 because the Nigerian currency has depreciated saying she should pay him N200,000.

The man stressed that the amount will not be enough to marry another wife.

“Time has changed and the value of Naira has depreciated. Marriages are costly, as such, I can’t accept the old dowry”, he said.

The judge, Murtala Nasir adjourned has adjourned the case until August 9 .