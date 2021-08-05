NAPTIP arrests Islamic teacher for sexually exploiting 16-year-old student in Maiduguri

NAPTIP arrests Islamic teacher for sexually exploiting 16-year-old student in Maiduguri

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Maiduguri Zonal Command, has arrested a 28-year-old Islamic teacher over alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old student. 

 

A statement issued by the agency on Thursday, August 5, said the suspect, Yanga Abdullahi of Maura ward, is a teacher at Darul-Arqam Islamiyya school, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

 

“The suspect sexually exploited a 16-year-old girl of Mairi Kuwait area, Maiduguri, Borno State. She is a student of the suspect at Darul-Arqam Islamiyya school Maiduguri.” the statement read. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

