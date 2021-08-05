Three suspected foreign smugglers arrested as Nigeria Customs intercepts pangolin scales, elephant tusks worth N22.3bn in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested three suspected smugglers in connection with pangolin scales and elephant tusks worth N22.3 billion intercepted in Lagos State.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, August 4, in Lagos, the Controller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali, said the 17,137.44 kilograms of Pangolin scales (196 sacks), 870.44 kilograms of Elephant tusks and 4.60 kilograms of Pangolin claws were evacuated at a location in Lekki, after proper examination.

According to the Customs CG, NCS’s extensive collaboration yielded credible intelligence that triggered swift and comprehensive actions by the Customs Intelligence Unit and Headquarters Strike force.

“The ever increasing and relevant functions of the global Customs community demonstrate the necessity of Customs actions to raise revenue, suppress smuggling and intercept illegal movement of items that can compromise national security, economy, health and environmental protection,” Ali…