Arewa Youths ask FG to ban BBNaija

The Arewa Youth Advisory Forum (AYCF) has called on the Federal Government to ban TV reality show, Big Brother Naija. This year’s show which is tagged ”Shine Ya Eye” is currently ongoing.
The AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, made the call while speaking to newsmen today August 6.
Describing the show as a calamity, Shettima said BBNaija should not be encouraged because it promotes “immorality.”
In his words
“It’s a calamity for me. I never believed in BBNaija and I don’t think it’s fair because the show is an act of immorality. Such a spectacle should not be encouraged.
I have often said that this show encourages immorality and that the Nigerian government should ban it, it should not be allowed to be broadcast in our country.
You see, a lot of people are watching to see acts of immorality, these sexual things flaunting their nudity, and they made it look like a ‘blue film’, so that is to be discouraged.
I urge true lovers of the country to join…
