Arewa Youths ask FG to ban BBNaija

The Arewa Youth Advisory Forum (AYCF) has called on the Federal Government to ban TV reality show, Big Brother Naija. This year’s show which is tagged ”Shine Ya Eye” is currently ongoing.

The AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, made the call while speaking to newsmen today August 6.

Describing the show as a calamity, Shettima said BBNaija should not be encouraged because it promotes “immorality.”

In his words