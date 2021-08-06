Court sentences Sudanese soldiers to death for killing protesters

A Sudanese court on Thursday, August 5, sentenced to death six members of the country’s paramilitary forces convicted of killing six students at a pro-democracy student protest in central Sudan two years ago.

In his opening statement, the judge in the case, Ahmed Hassan al-Rahma, recounted how school and university students had taken to the streets of Obeid, in North Kordofan province, in a peaceful rally on July 29, 2019.

However, they were intercepted by members of the Rapid Support Forces who beat them with sticks and whips. When the students responded by hurling stones, the paramilitary troops opened fire, killing six people, the judge said.

“The students exercised their right to protest, which is protected by the law and the constitution,” said al-Rahma. “However, those criminals responded with all cruelty and savagery.”

The judge insisted the assault was an isolated incident and dismissed claims that higher command was involved.

“It is an individual act that…