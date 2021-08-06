Jack Grealish becomes most expensive player in English football history after joining Manchester City for £100 million

Manchester City have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100m in the biggest deal in English football history.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins on a six-year deal after the Premier League champions activated the £100m release clause in his Villa ccontract last Friday, making him both the most expensive English player of all time and the most expensive signing by a Premier League club.

After signing a six-year deal at the Etihad Grealish said: “I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

“To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are…