A Nigerian woman, Faith Uduimoh Eseigbe, and her husband have welcomed a baby girl after 15 years of waiting.

Faith shared the good news on her Facebook page. She shared photos of herself and her hubby with her baby bump and wrote;

”PRAISE GOD, PRAISE GOD PRAISE GOD,I DON BORN BABY GIRL AFTER 15YEARS OF WAITING”

Watch a video of her dancing below