Three Internet fraudsters convicted in Katsina

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, today August 6, secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters before Justice Musa Danladi of the Katsina State High Court, Katsina for impersonation and cheating.

The convicts, Mojeeb Olayemi and Afonja Mujeeb Adewale, were prosecuted on a one-count charge while Paul Kelvin Alfred was charged with two counts of fraud. The convicts pleaded guilty to their respective offenses.

Counsel for the prosecution, Mohammed Gambo asked the court to convict each of them accordingly. Counsel to the convicts, N. I Abdallah, M. T Steven and A. Yusuf all pleaded for leniency on behalf of their clients.