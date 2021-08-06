Two bankers convicted for stealing from a dead customer’s account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Uyo Zonal Command, has secured the conviction of two bank officials, Daniel Akpan Eno and Mbuk Idongesit before Justice Edem Ita Kufre of the Cross River State High Court, Calabar for conspiracy and theft of funds in the account of a deceased customer of a commercial bank.

The duo were convicted on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 after pleading guilty to separate one-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and fraudulent transfers. A third defendant, and alleged accomplice, Victor John Okon pleaded “not guilty”. His trial was adjourned till August 10, 2021 for consideration of bail application.

Justice Kufre convicted and sentenced Akpan to three months imprisonment with an option of fine of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50, 000.00), while Idongesit was sentenced to three months imprisonment with an option of Thirty Thousand Naira (N30, 000.00) fine.

The convicts’ journey to prison started on May 23, 2021 when Idongesit…