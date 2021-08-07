 Brazil defeat Spain after extra time to win second consecutive Olympic men’s football gold

Brazil have won their second consecutive Olympic men’s football gold after substitute Malcom scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain in extra time.

 

Matheus Cunha scored in first-half stoppage time after Richarlison missed a penalty when he smashed over the crossbar for Brazil.

 

Spain equalized on the hour when Mikel Oyarzabal scored a volley, but former Barcelona forward Malcom secured Brazil the title with his goal in the 108th minute.

 

Brazil, who won gold on home soil at Rio 2016, became the fifth team to retain their Olympic crown on another triumphant night in Yokohama, where they claimed the last of their five World Cup titles in 2002.

 



