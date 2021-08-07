Ezeigbo Slot Foundation: ”Raising Hopes, Touching Lives”

EZEIGBO SLOT FOUNDATION, in line with its mission for human capital development has partnered with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)GmbH and Lagos State Technical Vocational and Education Board (LASTVEB) to train 130 youths in computer and mobile phone repairs at no cost.

Through this partnership, the EZEIGBO SLOT FOUNDATION and its partners aim to produce skilled professionals who can compete globally and become tomorrow’s employers of labour in Nigeria and across the globe.

The programme will run for 12 months. At the end of the free twelve months vocational training, outstanding candidates will be employed by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the computer and mobile phone industry.

