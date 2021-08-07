Family jailed for 18 years after selling sick and dying puppies kept in nail filled, urine infested cages to people (photos)

A family ‘gang’ has been jailed for a combined 18 years for selling puppies they treated so badly by starving and keeping in unhealthy cages that some died before they reached their new homes.

The Cawley family from Ireland ran a puppy farming ring that tricked people into buying pets that they treated so badly, only for the new owners to face alarming veterinary bills and death of the puppies.

Police found that the family had been keeping many of their puppies in dark, cold pens which smelt of urine a sign they had not been cleaned for a long time.

One of the dog pens had nails sticking out and sharp metal mesh wires hanging down, authorities found.

Animal protection and rights agency,, RSPCA believe the dogs in that pen tried to chew their way out of the horrible space because there were holes in the walls and the floor.

RSPCA say many of the poor animals had untreated health issues, including fur loss, ear infections and dental diseases.

The gang was…