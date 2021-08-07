IBB’s excuse for annulling June 12 election an insult on intelligence of Nigerians

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has said that former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s (IBB) excuse for annulling the June 12 election is an insult on the intelligence of Nigerians.

Recall that in an interview on Arise TV yesterday August 6, IBB said he annulled the June 12 election which M.K.O Abiola is adjudged to have won because there would have been a bloody coup.

However in a statement released by Sola Ebiseni, secretary-general of Afenifere, it was stated that ”Nigerians are not interested in any excuse being given by IBB as he lost the opportunity of being the hero of democracy and father of a new Nigeria.”

It read;