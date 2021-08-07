Jealous student jailed for more than 11-years for running over his girlfriend, 18, at a party

A jealous student who ran over his girlfriend at a party and left her with life-changing injuries after accusing her of cheating because she had messages from another man, has been jailed.

Lakshmam Samarakoon has been jailed for more than 11 years after he flew into a rage and mowed down his partner in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, with his parents’ car.

Victim Dina Sapra, who was 18 at the time, was left with multiple broken bones in her left leg and injured so severely doctors considered amputating the limb.

Sapra, who was very bright in school, had to put her academic life on hold. She was also good at swimming, playing netball, and tennis, but won’t be able to compete in the sports again.

The Aylesbury Crown Court was told that the 20-year-old defendant had a pattern of controlling behaviour – constantly tracking his girlfriend’s movements on Snapchat, spying on her phone for messages from other boys, checking her pictures to see who she was with, and regularly blocking any…