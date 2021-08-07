Meghan Markle’s father says he sent her flowers and a card for her birthday but she didn’t respond

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., has revealed that he sent his daughter birthday gifts but she didn’t acknowledge them.

Thomas Marle tells TMZ he sent the Duchess of Sussex a bouquet of roses along with a personalized card that simply said, “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

This was on August 4, when Meghan turned 40.

The bouquet Thomas sent featured a dozen red roses with 2 yellow roses in the middle, signifying Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2 children.

Thomas said he specifically wanted to incorporate his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, in Meghan’s birthday flower arrangement. He added that he wants to be a part of their lives because it seems to him the kids don’t have enough family around them in Montecito.

Thomas added that he didn’t get any response from Meghan after he sent the gift, but he says that’s fine and he’s just hoping she likes the flowers.