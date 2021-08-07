Nigerian man attacks officials of Narcotics Control Bureau after being arrested with cocaine in India

Officials of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, arrested a Nigerian national who was allegedly part of an international drug smuggling syndicate and seized commercial quantity cocaine from his alleged possession on Thursday night, August 5.

The accused, Stephen Samuel alias Tony, attacked the NCB team, injuring two personnel who had to be admitted to the hospital.

Speaking about the case, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said a team of NCB Mumbai acting on a tip off, mounted surveillance and intercepted Samuel.

“On reliable information, a team of NCB had mounted surveillance at Sector-30, Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and had intercepted one Nigerian national Stephen Samuel and from his possession seized 102 grams of Cocaine (commercial quantity)” Wankhede stated.

“Samuel is a notorious criminal and is running an international drug trafficking network especially supplying cocaine pan-India. He was under watch of NCB Mumbai for the past few months and…