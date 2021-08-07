Police exhume body of abducted Rivers pastor killed and buried in shallow grave by kidnappers after collecting N500K ransom (photos)

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have exhumed the remains of a pastor from a shallow grave where he was buried by his abductors in Luorre Community at Khana Local Government Area of the state.

56-year-old pastor Friday Olakada, the General Overseer of God Is God Ministries at Agbochia in Eleme Local Government Area, was kidnapped on May 14, 2021, by four men who pretended to be passengers.

Briefing Journalists at the scene of the crime in Lorre Community on Friday, August 6, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Friday Eboka said the four suspects collected the sum of five hundred thousand naira as ransom from the victim’s family, killed and buried him in a shallow grave.

The CP explained that the suspects confessed to have killed the father of six ten days after collecting the ransom.

The prime suspect, Prince Odi, 27, in an interview with journalists shortly after leading the police team to the shallow grave, said they killed the victim…