Police seize drugs worth over N335m in India, arrest five peddlers including Nigerian national

Karnataka City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics wing sleuths have arrested five drug peddlers including a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth over N335m in Bengaluru.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel raided an apartment in Hennur on Friday morning, August 6, and seized Hashish oil, marijuana, Charas balls and hydro weed saplings worth Rs 6 crore from their possession. Police also seized a car, a bike and mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested drug peddlers are identified as Nabaran Chakma, from Assam, his associates, Mobin Babu, Roland Rodney Rozer, and Tarun Kumar Lalchand.

The Narcotics wing also raided another residence and arrested a Nigerian national identified as Onyeka Emmanuel James and recovered Rs 5 lakh worth 25 MDMA ecstasy pills and 13 LSD strips from him.

Briefing the media, Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of CCB stated that it is the first time in the state such a huge recovery has been made.

The gang…