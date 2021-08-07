Suspected ritualists, including two siblings, arrested for killing man and selling his heart for N15,000 (photos)

The police in Osun state have arrested two siblings, Faseun Afolabi and Fadare Afolabi, alongside their four complices for killing a man and selling his heart for fifteen thousand Naira alongside his other bodyparts.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said that on May 24, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint to the Police that her son Fasesan Ayoade Moses, 35, left her home for his studio and did not return home.

Olokode said upon the receipt of the report, police detectives from the Anti Kidnapping unit swung into action and conducted a diligent intelligence-led investigation which yielded the arrest of one Faseun Afolabi.

The police boss said the suspect who initially denied having knowledge of the whereabouts of the victim but confirmed that he knew him, finally confessed to have conspired with two of his cohorts Fadare Afolabi, his brother, and Taiwo, surname yet unknown, to kill the victim.