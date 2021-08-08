Bride refuses to smile as her husband sprays her Naira notes at their traditional wedding (Video)

Except there was a recent death in her family or she’s being forced to marry him, she’s a sadist and will ruin him. Never heard of any culture that insists on this level of crass indifference on one’s own wedding day.

Even if the tradition thing was true. What would happen if she smiles? Will the husband be killed if he continues spraying her? He will probably continue spraying her and even if he doesn’t, the money will remain in his pocket. Who spoils wedding video and pictures like this because of a stupid tradition? Looks like a case of a greedy girl who wasn’t happy with something at the wedding.

Like

this! 5

Dislike

this! 3

Reply