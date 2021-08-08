Dani Alves wins his 44th title at the Olympics, extends his advantage as most the decorated footballer of all time. 

Former Barcelona defender, Dani Alves helped Brazil secure Olympic gold and lifted his 44th title in an illustrious career, extending his advantage as the most decorated footballer of all time.

With the 2-1 win after extra-time over Spain in the Olympics, the 38-year-old Sao Paulo defender has bettered his already incredible record.

The Brazilian, whose career includes stints with Bahia, Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona, has now picked up his 44th title.

See Alves’ 44 titles below:

Barcelona: 23 – La Liga (6), Copa del Rey (4), Spanish Super Cup (4), Champions League (3), UEFA Super Cup (3), FIFA Club World Cup (3)

Paris Saint-Germain: 6 – Ligue 1 (2), Coupe de France (1), Coupe de la Ligue (1), Trophees des Champions (1)

Sevilla: 5 – Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Cup (2), UEFA Super Cup

Juventus: 2 – Serie A, Coppa Italia

Bahia: 1 – Copa do Nordeste

Sao Paulo: 1 – Campionato Paulista

Brazil: 6 – Copa America (2),…