Five killed as gunmen attack communities in Zangon Kataf





One of the deceased, Philip Magu

Five people have been killed in series of attacks on communities within Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the killings in a statement on Saturday, August 7, said the State Government has renewed appeals to citizens to end deadly cycles of violence.

The Commissioner said a 10-year-old herder was killed by unidentified persons around Madauchi Forest, Zangon Kataf LGA.

“The boy identified as the son of one Alhaji Dare Mato was attacked while herding cattle. The corpse of the young herder was recovered and buried,” he stated.

An attack was also reported in Kurmin Masara along Bakin Kogi in Atyap Chiefdom. One resident, Philip Magu was killed during the attack, before the assailants were repelled by a combined team of Operation Safe Haven and Police Special Tactical Squad.

“Furthermore, gunmen attacked the Jankasa general area…