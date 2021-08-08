Hijrah: Look out for new moon on Sunday

Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has directed Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH, on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
In a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Abubakar prayed that Allah should assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.
It read;
“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, August 8, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443AH.
“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”
