Hijrah: Look out for new moon on Sunday

Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has directed Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH, on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

In a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Abubakar prayed that Allah should assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

It read;