Lionel Messi receives formal two-year contract offer from PSG after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi has reportedly received a formal two-year contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain after his exit from Barcelona.

Barcelona confirmed last Thursday August 5, that Messi would not sign a new contract with the Spanish club amid financial concerns “and structural obstacles” which prevented Messi from renewing.

The Argentina International, 34, who became a free agent since July 1 after his contract at Camp Nou expired, had verbally agreed on a new deal on reduced wages only for the Catalan club to pull the plug.

According to Sky Sports, the French giants have offered Messi an initial two-year deal, thought to be worth £25m a year after tax, and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and his representatives are now reviewing and considering it carefully.

Messi also has two other potential options after leaving Barcelona but PSG remain the favourites to sign him.

Barcelona announced Messi would not continue at the club after they were unable to fulfil a new…