Meet the four new housemates in the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye house

Tonight’s #BBNaija show saw the entrance of four new housemates into the house.
The first to make his way into the house was Michael who said he is a singer and a rapper. He said he hates pretentious people.
The second housemate that entered the house is Kayvee, a photographer who says he is coming in with his fine face and positive vibes.
The next housemate is JMK, a 23-year-old lawyer who says she is bringing fun into the house.
The fourth housemate is Queen who says she is an activist and a philanthropist. She said she will be bringing drama into the house.
Source: Linda Ikeji