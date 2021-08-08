Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination to begin on Tuesday

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin on Tuesday August 10 in the country.
The announcement was made after the federal government received over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the US government last week.
A statement signed by spokesperson to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Mr Willie Bassey read;
“The PSC has received over four million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. Government to Nigeria.
“In view of the above, the inoculation is scheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, off Airport road, Abuja.”
Source: Linda Ikeji