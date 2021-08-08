This is really difficult for me after so many years

Lionel Messi broke down in tears as he confirmed his departure from Barcelona after 21 years at the club in an emotional press conference on Sunday. 

The Argentina International, 34,  has been a free agent since July 1 when his contract at Camp Nou expired, though he had verbally agreed on a new deal on reduced wages only for the Catalan club to pull the plug. 

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday, August 5, that Messi would not sign a new contract with the Spanish club amid financial concerns “and structural obstacles” which prevented Messi from renewing.

 

Speaking at a press conference from Camp Nou, which was attended by the entire first-team squad past  players – including Xavi and Carles Puyol, he said he was keen to continue at Barcelona and did ‘everything he could’ to stay but it was not possible.

 

‘I don’t know what to say here,’ he began. ‘These recent days I’ve been thinking, giving lots of thought to what I could say, and the truth is that I…



