Two arrested over ritual killing of 50-year-old woman in Delta

Two suspects have been arrested in Delta state over the ritual killing of a 50-year-old pepper seller.

20-year-old cobbler, Akpoghene Idogo and one Onos Simon were arrested for conniving to kill Mr. Patience Komor for ritual purposes.

The suspects after killing the lady, removed some vital organs and buried the body in a shallow grave. While Simon was arrested two days after the incident, Idogo who fled the area to avoid arrest was arrested in Kwale where he had gone to seek refuge.

Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright said;