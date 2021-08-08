UNIUYO Student allegedly killed by roommate barely 24 hours after burying his mother





A student of University of Uyo identified simply as Ubong has allegedly been killed by his roommate barely 24 hours after burying his mother.

Facebook user, Daniel Etokidem said the deceased was killed on Saturday August 7, after burying his mother on Friday August 6. Ubong was reportedly stabbed from the back after an argument ensued between him and his roommate.

Ubong’s roommate is said to be currently detained at Barracks Road Police Station in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital.

Ubong, what manner of death? How can you bury your Mum yesterday (Friday) and today (Saturday) you’re stabbed to death by your roommate? Less than 24hrs after you struggled to bury your Mum? Ubong is a simple, easy going, hardworking, humble and God fearing young man. I knew him through my Electrician, Kennedy. If I needed someone to help clean the compound, Ubong will do that efficiently and will be done with it in less than an hour. This morning, I was inside the town campus of the University of Uyo,…





Source: Linda Ikeji