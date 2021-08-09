Access Bank drives Banking Closer to Nigerians with over 70,000 Closa Agents

In line with its mission to deliver superior value to its customers and provide innovative solutions for the markets and communities it serves, Access bank Plc., Nigeria’s leading financial institution has successfully commissioned and empowered 74,000 Access Closa agents to provide financial services to customers across Nigeria.

With these Access Closa Agents spread across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, the bank has significantly grown access to finance and banking services to Millions of previously un(der) banked Nigerians, provided alternate streams of income for MSMEs, promoted financially literacy and also advanced its ambition to bank one in every two Nigerians by 2025.

According to Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network was part of the Bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. “As a bank driven by innovation, we must…