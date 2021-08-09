DSS files remand application asking court to cancel Igboho’s associates’ bail

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a remand application at the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking the court to nullify the bail earlier granted to four of the 12 detained associates of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo filed the motion on Monday, August 9, asking Justice Obiora Egwuatu to cancel the bail granted to Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

Awo prayed the court to remand the four detainees “pending their arraignment during court vacation.”

Reacting, the lawyer to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, told Punch that the remand application by the DSS was “laughable”.

Olajengbesi said: “We have seen the new application filed by the DSS to continue the incarceration of innocent people that have been in their custody for over a month. It is laughable and turned logic upside down that after over a month in the DSS custody, the DSS still needs more days to punish…