Ghanaian policewoman reportedly commits suicide over debt

Constable Sarah Adjei, a Ghanaian policewoman working at the Quarter Master Stores at Nkawkaw Divisional Police Headquarters has reportedly committed suicide.

Adjei was found dead on Saturday August 7, after checking into a room at Misiho Hotel which is located at Akwasiho.

Manager of the hotel told the police that he found the policewoman dead in a prone position on the floor while carrying out a routine check on guests around 7pm.

The policewoman who had a swollen right cheek, was also oozing blood from her nostrils. A suicide note where she blamed one Mr. Timothy Dampare for her death was found in a bag in the room.

She said the man who promised to pay off some of the people she was owing, reneged on the promise.

The suicide note read;