Meghan Markle’s brother, Thomas Markle Jr, slams her in Big Brother VIP trailer (video)

Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, has slammed the Duchess of Sussex in a new trailer for Big Brother VIP.

The 55-year-old was pictured entering the notorious bunker alongside other stars, including Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump’s former advisor, Omarosa Manigault Newman.

In a new teaser clip for the series, Thomas Jr is seen introducing himself to viewers before slamming Meghan and revealing he warned Prince Harry about her.

“I’m Meghan Markle’s brother,” he says. “I’m the biggest brother of them all.”

He then slams Meghan, saying: “I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life’. She’s very shallow”.

Thomas Jr is the only son of Thomas Markle and is Meghan’s older half-brother. They both also share an older sister, Samantha Markle, 56.

Caitlyn Jenner also appears in the Big Brother VIP trailer where she tells the cameras: “I grew up with the Kardashian crew. I can handle anything.”

Omarosa Manigault…