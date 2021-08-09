New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s secretary resigns amid sexual assualt scandal

Secretary to New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal involving her boss.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Cuomo, announced her resignation on Sunday, August 8, saying working for the people of New York “has been the greatest honour of my life”.

This comes after a report released last week claimed Mr Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo denies any wrongdoing and has vowed to stay in office, however, with the Democratic party, Senate leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even president Joe Biden asking him to resign, he is set to face impeachment by the New York House of Reps.

The report by the state’s Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Investigators spent five months speaking to nearly 200 people, including staff members and some of those who made complaints against him. Tens of thousands of documents, texts and pictures…