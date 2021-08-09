Rapper Ludacris welcomes his 4th child, a baby girl  (Photos)

Ludacris is now a proud father of four.

The American rapper, 43, and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, 35, welcomed their second child together, daughter Chance Oyali Bridges, on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:57 a.m., the couple announced Monday.

The couple is already parents to daughter Cadence, 6, and Ludacris also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

Sharing the exciting news, Ludacris shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram featuring him and Eudoxie holding their newborn daughter.

“The Movie “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. ,” he captioned the post.