What is the logic behind asking our people not to go out and make a living?

Abia state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has urged The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to tone down its agitations saying the lockdown enforced in most south Eastern states today, August 9 is detrimental to Igbo people.

IPOB had announced a lockdown for every Monday of the week in protest of the continued detention of it’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Monday lockdown saw some states like Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra shutdown businesses totally, but Ikpeazu says the focus should be on ensuring Nnamdi Kanu gets a fair trial and not stopping Igbos from going to work.

“I want to say that for the first time since this agitation started, the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, which is the leading Pan-Igbo socio-Cultural group, has expressed serious interest in making sure that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gets fair judgement and a powerful delegation led by Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife was sent there and they are monitoring the trials.” Ikpeazu told SunNewsOnline on Monday, August 9.

“Our government is also…