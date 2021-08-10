Abductors of Niger State commissioner demand N500m ransom

The abductors of Niger State Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Sanni Idris, have demanded N500 million ransom to secure his release.

LIB reported that the commissioner was abducted from his hometown, Baban Tunga in Tafa Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday, August 9.

It was gathered that security meetings have been going on since morning in connection with the abduction. One of such meetings was presided over by the Deputy Governor of the state, Ahmed Ketso.

A source told Daily Trust that the kidnappers have since established contact with the family to make their demand known.

“The kidnappers are demanding for N500m ransom while marathon security meetings presided over by Deputy Governor have just ended at the government house but no details of the meeting,” the source said.

However, there’s yet to be any official confirmation on the demand of the bandits.