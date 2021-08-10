College admin staff arrested for allegedly raping student (photo)

An administrative staff of the College of Health Technology in Ijebu, Olawale Jamiu, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly raping a student of the college (name withheld).

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the 39 year old staff was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu divisional headquarters by the management of the college.

They reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect. On getting there, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her. The victim reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported to the authority of the school.