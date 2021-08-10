itel P37 wins ‘Best Big Battery Smartphone of the Year’ At BoICT Awards 2021

itel’s P37 smartphone was honoured with the ‘Best Big Battery Smartphone Of The Year’ award at the Beacon of ICT Awards 2021 event held on July 24th in Lagos, Nigeria. Released in May, the itel P37 has changed the game when it comes to big battery smartphones in the entry and mid-level markets due to its functionality, superior power, and premium quality talk and play time.

The smartphone has also continuously enjoyed good reviews from consumers, and this is why the recognition of itel P37 as the best big battery smartphone of the year 2021 at the awards event is a further stamp of approval on its capabilities. To win this honour, the itel P37 received the highest number of votes in the category during the voting stage- a process, which is opened to industry stakeholders and enthusiasts, and earned the best ratings of the awards’ jury.

This is a laudable feat for itel as the Beacon of ICT (BoICT) awards remain one of the highest honours given to…