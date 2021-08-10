Late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, engaged to actor Louis Thornton-Allan

Late Paul Walker’s only child, Meadow, is now engaged nearly 8 years after his death.

The 22-year-old model made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, August 9, with a video of her flashing her engagement ring.

Meadow went Instagram official with actor Louis Thornton-Allan just last month. It’s unclear how long they’ve been together before that.

Meadow and Allan

In early July, the actor posted a photo of him and Meadow cuddled together on a couch and smiling at each other.

“Best friend,” Thornton-Allan wrote in the caption. Walker commented on the photo with, “My love.”

Meadow Walker also shared a video of herself holding the actor’s face on Instagram in mid-July with the caption, “Hi.”

Meadow’s father, Paul Walker, popular for his role in the Fast & Furious movies, died on November 30, 2013, in a car crash.