Lionel Messi receives hero’s welcome in France as he arrives with his family to complete Paris Saint-Germain transfer (Photos/Video)

Lionel Messi received a hero’s welcome after landing in Paris to complete his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) following his shock departure from FC Barcelona.

The Argentine football star, 34, agreed on a two-year deal with an option for a third to join the French side.

Messi will team up with the already formidable front line that includes Brazil’s Neymar and young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

Wearing a T-shirt that read “This is Paris”, Messi waved to fans who had been waiting at Le Bourget airport on the outskirts of the French capital to welcome him.

He was later driven from the airport to his hotel with heavy security presence.

It has been revealed that Messi would have medical tests on Tuesday with a news conference to hold on Wednesday August 11.