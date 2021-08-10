Lionel Messi’s image removed from Mural at Barcelona Stadium as he prepares to join PSG (photos)

The end of an era has been marked at Barcelona’s Camp Nou as an image of Lionel Messi was removed from a mural at the stadium after he agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain in a two-year deal.

The Argentinian superstar bid an emotional farewell to the club he joined at age 13 in a tearful press conference on August 8 after Barcelona announced they could no longer extend his deal due to financial constraints, and the club’s inability to keep the player and stay within La Liga’s FFP regulations.

On Tuesday, August 10, the club’s workers were removing Messi from a mural depicting him alongside Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann after he agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.