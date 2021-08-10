Man accuses IPOB’s ESN members of attacking him and others, killing three people (video)

A Nigerian man has narrated how IPOB’s ESN members allegedly attacked him and others, and reportedly killed three people.

According to the man who identified himself as Jeff, members of the secessionist group’s militant arm, allegedly vandalized his car but spared his life and that of his family during the encounter at Aboh-Mbaise, Imo state.

He also alleged that a passenger bus which tried escaping was shot at before being set ablaze with its occupants. He also captured other cars which were set on fire by the men.

This is coming after the group threatened to effect a lockdown in all South-East states until their leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released.

Watch the video below……………….