Nigeria to receive 176,000 Johnson &Johnson Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday

Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib has announced that Nigeria will be receiving 176,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday August 11.

The J&J vaccine is a single-shot vaccine and according to Shuaib, it is safe and efficient against the Coronavirus disease, including the deadlier Delta variant.

The vaccine is expected to boost Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight with the Delta variant sparking fears of a third wave of the pandemic.