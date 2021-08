Brampton Manor Academy, London, is celebrating a Nigerian student who graduated from the institution with the highest grades in her A-Level exams.

Oluwagbemileke Moyosoreoluwa Oduwole has been admitted to study Medicine at Univeristy of Manchester United Kingdom after scoring the highest grade A* in all the courses she sat for.

Gbemi sat for Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics exams and had A* in all three.